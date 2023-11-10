Summerland council sticks with meeting every three weeks instead of two

Photo: File photo

Summerland council will be keeping with their three-week meeting schedule for 2024, deciding the benefits to staff, development services and construction have proved useful.

CAO Graham Statt first brought forward the motion to council in 2022, suggesting changing their meetings from every two weeks to every three to lighten the load on staff and delegate minor development variance permits.

Statt said during Tuesday’s meeting that the feedback from staff has been very positive on the change.

“We talked recently at our senior management team meeting about this and the additional time does afford additional bandwidth for us to make sure the advice we're putting forward is of a high-quality nature and allows us to do the proper research in-between time so it's been really well received,” he added.

Coun. Erin Trainer asked about data on whether changing the schedule ended up with longer meetings, something that was a concern before the changes were approved last year.

“I don't have any hard data at my fingertips. We could do a deep dive if that's what council wanted,” Statt answered.

“But there are elements that are outside of our control that do tend to drive meeting length, for example, the amount [of people] some topics of public comment opportunity [bring]. Sometimes we have a lot of delegation requests.”

He added that with anecdotal information, however, it is roughly the same time.

One citizen, however, felt that meetings were taking longer than before and worried that council was rushing through decisions.

“I would recommend that we go back to the council meeting schedule every two weeks. I've attended the majority of council meetings in the last year and a lot of these go long. There have been numerous ones that have extended past three hours,” local resident Brad Besler said during the public comment opportunity.

“I know I'm not the only one who's yawning and losing focus [during] those long council meetings. And I think the people of Summerland deserve councillors who are focused and engaged instead of maybe just agreeing so the council meeting can progress.”

Statt noted that the district has not heard any concerns from citizens on this since the rollout aside from Besler’s comment Tuesday.

Kendra Kinsley, district corporate officer, added that one of the positives from development services is that the three-week rotation allows them to hit their usual two-week requirement of posting ads in the paper to bring it up at the following meeting, allowing for it to move through council in less time.

“There are all kinds of things that you could argue make that make it better or make it or worse, but they're all rather unmeasurable. One thing you can measure is tonight we're having a public hearing and if we weren't on a three-week rotation, this developer would have to wait one more week. That's customer service,” Mayor Doug Holmes said.

The motion passed to keep the three-week rotation, with Coun. Doug Pattan opposed.