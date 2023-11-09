Penticton Art Gallery hopes to start to 'reshape' the cultural narrative of art history with exhibition of a late Cree Artist

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery

The life and legacy of a late Cree artist Alvin Elif Constant, also known as the "Wandering Spirit," will be coming to the Penticton Art Gallery next week.

Curator Paul Crawford said the exhibition serves as the inaugural chapter of a more extensive initiative committed to documenting, preserving, and celebrating an entire generation of Indigenous artists.

The goal is to bring a spotlight to Indigenous artist contributions that have, until this point, lingered in the shadows of recorded art history.

"Our aspiration is that this exhibition will enable us not only to recognize and appreciate the stories, lives, and art of this overlooked generation of artists but also to assist us in recognizing, celebrating, and acknowledging the cultural contributions of these artists and the profound impact they have had on our cultural and artistic landscape," Crawford said in a press release.

"Historically, Indigenous artists have held a sense of caution when it came to consigning their work to commercial galleries and this wariness was entirely justified as many artists have lost their work and were never paid. Instead, artists often chose to sell their creations directly to various Indigenous 'craft' and 'tourist shops' in exchange for immediate cash."

Alvin Elif Constant was born Feb. 18, 1946, in James Smith Cree Nation as the sixth of nine children born to Guy and Myrtle Constant. He was a residential school survivor having first attended the Gordon’s Indian Residential School before moving to the James Smith Indian Day School.

Alvin left his community as a teenager to pursue his dream of becoming a renowned artist. Challenges with securing employment, finding stable housing, and gaining support for his artistic pursuits left him without a home, seeking shelter under bridges and in homeless shelters.

"Yet, in the face of such dire circumstances, he clung steadfastly to his art, utilizing whatever materials he could scrounge together, from cardboard to paper bags and even newspapers, to breathe life into his paintings."

In the early 1970s, Alvin's life took a new turn as he enrolled in the Saskatchewan Indian Cultural College in Saskatoon.

According to the gallery, learning more about the rich culture and traditions of his people from the stories shared by the elders at college, Alvin's life mission became preserving and promoting his culture through storytelling and art, using his voice and imagination to inspire others.

During his travels across Western Canada, Alvin would often set up his paintings on the sidewalks of the various cities he visited, aiming to catch the attention of passersby.

On occasion, he managed to sell a piece or two for modest sums, promptly reinvesting the proceeds in art supplies and sustenance.

"Alvin found a sense of camaraderie among fellow homeless artists who shared his passion and vision. Together, they forged a tight-knit community of street artists," Crawford said.

"Tragically, Alvin's life was overshadowed by a prolonged battle with addiction and mental health challenges, and it was through his art that he sought to depict not only the beauty but also the anguish of existence on the margins of society."

Known widely by his Cree name "Wandering Spirit," Alvin would become a prominent and familiar figure on the streets of Victoria and Vancouver where he would sell his art to tourists from the 1990s to early 2000s.

Tragically on Nov. 24, 2006, Alvin was discovered frozen to death on the streets of Calgary, just a stone's throw away from the Mustard Seed Shelter.

"His passing reverberated across Canada, casting a spotlight on the plight of homelessness and serving as a stark reminder of the struggles faced by those on the margins of society. On December 5, 2006, Alvin was laid to rest in the James Smith Reserve, his final resting place."

The gallery hopes to improve on the striking lack of acknowledgment and representation when it comes to the artistic and cultural contributions made by Indigenous Artists within the broader cultural landscape.

"This oversight not only denies these artists the platform they deserve but also denies our society the opportunity to fully appreciate and understand the rich heritage and diverse perspectives they bring to the art world," Crawford added.

"To accomplish this, we issued a heartfelt invitation to the broader community, urging them to share their stories and artworks related to Alvin over the years. The public's active participation has proven pivotal, not only in accurately conveying his narrative but, even more profoundly, in preserving Alvin's extraordinary legacy for the benefit of future generations, while also ensuring that Alvin's legacy endures as a perpetual source of inspiration and education for generations to come."

"We invite you to join us in this transformative endeavour to reshape and rewrite the cultural narrative of our nation's art history."

This exhibition opens on Saturday, Nov. 18, and will continue through to Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Alvin's sister and niece will be in attendance, offering insights into the artist's life and guiding a tour of the exhibition.

"We are deeply honoured to have the esteemed Syilx elder, Richard Armstrong, joining us to provide a special welcome and opening prayer."

The tour of the exhibition will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The formal opening is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.