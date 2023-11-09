Summerland council throws weight behind a greener future for burials

Photo: Pixabay

A Summerland councillor has found local support for what she touts as a greener alternative to burial or cremation.

During Tuesday's regular meeting, Coun. Adrienne Betts asked council to formally support amendments to provincial legislation to allow for alkaline hydrolysis, sometimes colloquially known as "aquamation" or water cremation, as a legal after-death option in British Columbia.

Betts brought the issue up as alkaline hydrolysis is reported to be far easier on the environment than traditional cremation, which emits a lot of carbon.

The process uses water, an alkali, and warm temperatures to dissolve body tissues, according to Canadian specialists Eirene Cremations, and mimics and accelerates the natural process of organic material breakdown, without burning fossil fuels or using chemical embalming fluids.

The remaining bones are then reduced to a kind of ash, and given to family members. The liquid remainder is sterilized, which, proponents claim, is safe to dispose of through the municipal water system.

Betts also proposed that district staff research potential dedicated areas in Summerland cemeteries for so-called "green burials," which see bodies wrapped in biodegradable material and placed into the ground directly, forgoing embalming and caskets, with the goal of being low-impact on the environment.

“So in our communities, looking at the opportunity for our citizens to have their final resting place, not in a cement vault or in a coffin in the cemetery, and instead to have a green burial in a simple shroud that is then finished with trees or shrubs,” Betts explained.

“I would just encourage us that this is just again, another way of looking at our end of life but our full life practices and what our carbon footprint is in our community.”

The alkaline hydrolysis process is legal in several provinces in Canada including Saskatchewan and Quebec, but not B.C., and green burial plots currently exist in Penticton.

Coun. Erin Trainer commented that she was in support of adding Summerland's voice to a provincial call to legalize alkaline hydrolysis, however, the green burials would be better brought forward during a strategic planning meeting, rather than regular council.

“I think that we need a review of all of our cemeteries ... because I think that this is bigger than it looks. I think there's more thought that needs to go into it.”

CAO Graham Statt was asked to comment on the feasibility of staff looking into the matter, a question which he said would be better answered at the next quarterly report update.

Council unanimously voted in favour of Betts' motion to support any amendments to provincial legislation to allow for alkaline hydrolysis. It will not be legal in the district unless provincial laws are changed.