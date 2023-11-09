Summerland council approves mock billing period for domestic second service water meters next year

Photo: Pixabay

Summerland council has approved a mock billing period for one irrigation season as part of an ongoing struggle for equitable domestic second service water meters.

Council first began deliberation on the topic in 2019, part of an effort to bridge a perceived gap in billing fairness between property owners in the district, moving away from a flat-rate model that saw unlimited water use at certain properties under two arable acres with secondary irrigation connections.

The pandemic stalled progress, then in mid-February 2023, a letter from the municipality went out to 242 domestic properties explaining that the district would require them to pay $3,500 for installation of a new secondary meter with monitoring capabilities.

Many of those property owners felt it unfair that other properties in Summerland had previously had their meters installed for free, and they were now being asked to cough up cash to have their own put in.

After public backlash, council rejected the $3,500 price tag, and a subsequent compromise of $1,000, instead opting to take out $675,000 in funds from district reserves to offer the meter installation for free, if a property owner makes the choice to have one.

Now, that choice is looming.

At Tuesday's regular meeting, staff suggested each property’s monthly water allotment, calculated based on lot size, be moved from the primary house account to the domestic second service or "DSS" account, and that the primary house account be allotted 25 cubic meters per month.

Customers who transition to the DSS will receive six months of "mock bills" from April to September 2024.

“Each property that decides to keep the DSS connection would be metered and as such they would receive a monthly invoice no different than anyone now that has a house account. And on that bill would be the consumption for the month as well as the flat fees. So a person would know on a monthly basis, what their actual consumption is on that account,” said David Svetlichny, Summerland director of finance.

Some on council commented on how the mock billings and moving to metered charges could help with a decrease in overall community water usage.

“After the community brought in our water meters [in 2009], the water consumption went from 12,250 megalitres in 2008 to 8,930 megalitres in 2021. And that is actually a [27] per cent decrease in water usage," claimed Coun. Adrienne Betts.

"So for me, that's a really definitive number that encourages me to see the positive need for water meters, how it encourages smart watering, how it encourages modernizing your irrigation systems."

Mayor Doug Holmes added that with occasional droughts expanding to multi-year droughts and becoming a very real concern for the valley, it’s important for these changes to be implemented.

“It's just a matter of time [until] I think everybody is going to be metered," Holmes said.

The next step in this transition process is for staff to send out one final choice letter to residents before the meters are installed, prior to the start of the 2024 irrigation season.

Actual monthly DSS bills will commence in 2025 and be renamed "Seasonal Water Services."