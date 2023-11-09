City of Penticton applying for grant to fund 64-unit low-income rental apartment complex

Photo: City of Penticton The bottom of these three rendered options for 2509 South Main Street is preferred by City of Penticton staff.

The City of Penticton is moving forward with a grant application to fund low to mid-income rental housing at a municipally-owned empty plot in the south end of town.

Purchased for $1.46M in 2020, 2509 South Main Street property was previously the site of the Shielings Motel. It was purchased as part of the point intersection traffic circle upgrade project, related to the lake-to-lake bike lane infrastructure, and has since been made "shovel ready" for any future grant opportunity.

The vision is for a 64-unit, high-density rental-only apartment complex with 47 parking spaces, and over 100 bike spaces, operated by a community partner which has yet to be identified.

Units will be studio, one bedroom and three-bedroom, with no two-bedrooms offered.

City development services director Blake Laven explained this was on purpose, as a recent housing supply needs study showed two-bedrooms were more abundant in the city, whereas higher-occupancy units are fewer and farther between.

Now, a BC Housing Community Housing Fund grant opportunity has arisen. The fund provides financial resources to non-profit development organizations and municipalities chiefly for the purpose of creating affordable homes for low to mid-income families and individuals.

Applications are open until Nov. 17. City staff recommended that council green light their application to the fund.

"If successful, a suitable operating partner would be sought through a competitive process and the land would be offered as part of this long term lease situation," Laven explained, noting that the operator would own the units, but the city would retain the land.

Council had no questions, and unanimously approved the grant application, the results of which will come back at a later date.