Stable medical lab services return to Keremeos after staffing woes

Casey Richardson

After struggling with cut services and staff shortages, Keremeos now has a new laboratory and health services centre open three days a week.

Dynacare officially opened its operations at the former Valley Medical on Oct. 16.

Patients in the village had been cut off previously when the South Similkameen Health Centre temporarily paused all lab appointment bookings due to short staffing in December and again in February, after already operating only every other Wednesday.

Mayor Jason Wiebe and town council attended the official opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday alongside Dynacare executives.

“We're really excited to be here today, to celebrate the opening of the Keremeos location. This is one of 15 locations that we've now opened in the Okanagan Valley,” said Tanya Martin, VP of operations at Dynacare.

“Interior Health was really struggling to staff the location that they had at the clinic and so they've been reaching out to us to open up and provide access to the service. It's not an uncommon model for us to be supporting hospital community lab services.”

In addition to blood and urine collection and testing, the new Dynacare site offers access to national testing services, such as the HarmonyTM non-invasive prenatal test.

“I think it's a great step for our community,” Wiebe added. “We've struggled in our community to have lab services two days a week, and [that was] spotty at best. We now kind of have a guaranteed three days or more if needed.”

Wiebe said that in his conversations with local residents, it’s been a constant topic of discussion that something needed to be done for the lab services in town.

“My understanding is the minute Dynacare opened, they were busy,” he added.

“I believe from everything I've seen that they're meeting it at an exceptional level. My understanding, again, is that it's a local staff. So anytime we can hire locals and support those that live here and provide good jobs, provide good services to our residents, it's a step definitely in the right direction.”

Wiebe hopes that through partnerships like this one with Dynacare, the community can continue to provide health care services that are needed.

“X-ray tech and X-ray services are still an issue. Emergency services, we used to have emergency services 24/7,” he said. “Interior Health is trying to do its best to meet some of these challenges, but we recognize that most of them aren't going to be solved overnight.”

The new Dynacare Laboratory and Health Services Centre at 310 Veterans Avenue is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.