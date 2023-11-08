Penticton city staff say approximately half of local short-term rentals will need to change their operations

Photo: Castanet file photo

Roughly half of all current licensed short-term rental operators in Penticton will no longer be legal in their current form once incoming provincial legislation takes effect in 2024, according to a recent report from municipal staff.

City council received that report on Tuesday, outlining preliminary findings since the news dropped in October that B.C. would soon be requiring those offering short-term accommodation to live on the property they are renting out.

The provincial government says the legislation would rein in a rapidly expanding short-term rental market, and add to rental housing stock.

Penticton's director of development services Blake Laven said that the new legislation will necessitate "changes to both our business license and zoning bylaw, as well as some policies and procedures that we have ... We'll need to include the definitions on how we define short term rentals, expanding that from 30 days to 90 days, and then mostly impactfully will be the need to reflect this principal residence requirement."

He said staff estimate that 200 of the current 400 licensed operators will likely not meet the principal residence requirement and will require some changes to their operations.

From a financial standpoint, short term rental revenue to the city is forecast at. $200k in 2024.

A related accommodation platform portion of the Municipal and Regional District Tax program, which is an up-to three per cent tax applied to short-term accommodation that goes into city pockets, is projected at $300k for 2023. In Penticton that goes into the city's housing affordability reserve.

Laven noted that both those revenue streams may be impacted by this new legislation.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield cautioned council to not jump too far ahead when considering this new information.

"I think that this is a time to take the report, accept the report ... but not necessarily make any motions on the fly here," Bloomfield said.

"We don't have all the information yet. it's still coming in, and we need to have a more fulsome debate and staff presentation before we make any hard motions and that's just my opinion."

Coun. James Miller took a chance to say he has sympathy for those who own short term rental properties as investments, but noted there is a housing crisis.

"Regrettably, [this provincial legislation] was one of the steps that I think had to be taken. So congratulations, in my opinion, to the provincial government."

Coun. Helena Konanz said she is hearing a lot of concern from citizens who have short term rental properties who do not consider themselves "speculators."

"There's a lot of frightened people out there ... It's going to affect a lot of people and not in a good way," Konanz said.

"I am really looking forward to hearing how the provincial government plans to enforce these new rules in Penticton. I don't want our bylaw officers knocking on doors through neighbourhoods, looking to make sure that that the person who's in that home owns the home. I want our bylaw officers to be working on crime and safety in this community."

Staff are still looking into implicated changes, and expected to present to council their recommendations for local legislation changes in early 2024.

In the meantime, staff continue discussions and consultation with local stakeholders.