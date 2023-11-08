Penticton council votes to offer free street meter parking downtown during holiday season

Photo: Castanet

Parking in at metered stalls in downtown Penticton will be free on Fridays and Saturdays in December thanks to an an annual tradition from city council.

The Downtown Penticton Association makes the request yearly that the city forgo revenues from the meters during the holiday season, an estimated $10,000 to $12,000.

The idea is to support local businesses by providing an incentive to shoppers to spend their money in town when planning their gift-giving season.

The waived fees will only apply to on-street metered parking stalls downtown on Friday and Saturdays. City parking lots and private parking lots will still be full charge.

Regular on-street parking fees will be back in effect Tuesday, January 2, 2024.