South Okanagan Women in Need Society seeing growing need for donations this holiday season

Photo: SOWINS

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is seeing a high demand for their services and as the holiday season approaches, and the community is invited to help out and ensure every local family has a bright holiday season.

SOWINS runs its "Share the Spirit of Giving" campaign annually, seeking supporters to give back during a time of year that can be difficult for many families.

“Last year, we supported 105 families in need which would be more than 400 women and children in need in our community,” said Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS.

“This year we have seen a significant drop in our sponsor support resulting in many families that may not be matched this year. Many of our clients are living pay cheque to pay cheque and are still unable to put food on the table for their children. We offer food and grocery gift certificates to help, but many women also access breakfast and brown bag lunch programs which will cease during the holidays with kids not in school.”

One mom shared her experience in a press release, having received support from the SOWINS "Sponsor a Family Program" last year.

“It's been a long road. Thanks to SOWINS, my family and I have been able to put a lot of work and sweat into our new, peaceful life. The holidays are the time of year to look back and enjoy our successes and look forward to the ones to come. But let's get real, it can be one of the most stressful times for a parent!" she wrote.

"Being in some cases the only parent, and provider, we find ourselves being overwhelmed with the hustle and cost of bringing joy to our little ones. Fortunately, the wonderful staff at SOWINS, some awesome volunteers, and the kindest donors, have all helped make our family traditions stay alive ... With all my family and I must work through, it's such an ease of mind and a happiness of the soul, that this program brings to all of us who need it."

Options to get involved include sponsoring a family, making a donation, or building a backpack for someone who may not have a home for the holidays.

“If you don’t have time to shop but want to sponsor family, you can go online and make a donation as we have volunteers that are willing to do the shopping," said Marni Adams, fund development advisor for SOWINS.

Click here to learn more, or contact Marni Adams directly at [email protected] or 250-488-1268 to find out the many ways you can help families all over the South Okanagan.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.

A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.