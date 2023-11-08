Penticton RCMP say recent program aimed at streamlining investigations involving technology is working

Photo: Pexels stock image

A "precedent-setting" Digital Field Triage program in Penticton has shown favourable results, according to an update from RCMP.

The program, which looks at modernization and efficiency of how digital material evidence like cell phones or tablets is managed, was funded as part of strategic priorities from this and the previous council.

Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck told city council Tuesday that "considerable progress" has been made to "deliver and support information technology and information management capabilities" for RCMP officers.

"So typically what we would do [when we] seize cell phones, we'd have to send them off to our digital field triage unit that's in the Lower Mainland. That will come back months later with the evidence, and really kind of

abate our investigation, so to speak, for some time," Vatamaniuck explained.

But that has changed, thanks to support from council including Digital Field Triage in their strategic priorities, due to newly-acquired equipment and more efficient examination methods of the tech.

Vatamaniuck said that so far in 2023, the Penticton detachment specifically has had the ability to examine 40 electronic devices, and has helped examine 30 devices for other detachments in the region.

"We examine them in an efficient manner and where we [used to] get the evidence six or nine months from the time of the offence, now we're getting it within two weeks," he explained.

"That really streamlines our investigation ... this evidence can be essential and it can clear somebody really quick or it can compensate them really quick, so I just wanted to mention that [council's] investment is really paying off."