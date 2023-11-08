Penticton council uninterested in changing who it sends to Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board

Photo: City of Penticton The 2022-2026 Penticton city council. Left to right from top: Ryan Graham, Isaac Gilbert, Campbell Watt, James Miller, Amelia Boultbee, Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Helena Konanz.

Penticton council will not be changing who it sends to represent the city at Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, despite two councillors' wishes.

The RDOS board includes five of Penticton's seven elected councillors and mayor, tasked with representing the municipality's interests within the vast district that spans from Summerland down to Osoyoos and west to the Similkameen.

Currently, Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Couns. Helena Konanz, Ryan Graham, James Miller and Campbell Watt serve in that role in addition to their regular council duties for an added stipend.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Miller put forward a motion to send councillors with the highest vote counts in the most recent municipal election to the RDOS, which would see Watt replaced by Coun. Amelia Boultbee, a clear voter favourite in 2022.

Miller argued the previous council had decided to use voter popularity as the way to decide who goes to the RDOS rather than seniority or other metrics, and that should be the way going forward.

Boultbee was unavailable to do the job last year, so fifth-place finisher Watt took her place.

Now, Boultbee is available.

"It's really important that we make city council accessible to young working professionals, as a young female lawyer like myself. We have no idea how [anyone] is going to perform in a general election. So it's impossible to predict whether you're going to receive an RDOS spot or not," Boultbee said.

"If we want to send a message that it's okay to allow the fifth place finisher to take your spot for a year then we can vote for this motion. What this motion is not about is a competition between myself and [Councillor Watt], that shouldn't factor into anyone's decision making. Everyone sitting at this horseshoe is equally smart, hardworking, conscientious and would make a great RDOS director, anybody would. I think it's important that there is some level of objectivity which is what the policy provides."

But without any further discussion, the motion was defeated 5-2, with Boultbee and Miller voting in favour.

City of Penticton RDOS representatives will remain the same until 2026, barring any further attempts at change.