Highway 3 set to reopen soon as Ministry of Transportation determines rockslide area safe

Casey Richardson

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure anticipates Highway 3 to reopen later Tuesday afternoon, as crews clear out a rockslide west of Keremeos.

Rocks cascaded down Sunday night, closing the major highway, and causing evacuation orders and outages in the area.

A mobile home park and an RV park were evacuated, totalling 38 residents affected.

“We had up to as many as 114 people without power as the slide came down. It's caused damage on the highway, closed the highway, and damaged internet, and landline phones. And so a lot of communication issues, a lot of power issues, but also in regards to just making sure that things are safe for residents, or that they're given the appropriate information, we have been waiting for a geotech survey,” RDOS Rural Keremeos Director Tim Roberts said.

Foggy conditions delayed a geotechnical assessment on Monday, but went ahead Tuesday morning according to the ministry and determined that the area was safe for crews to begin clearing the highway.

The area has seen its fair share of rockslides, affecting residents at the Eagle RV Park and Campground outside of Keremeos early in 2023.

On Jan. 16, several large boulders tumbled down the mountainside, forcing Highway 3 to close and causing property damage just outside of Keremeos village boundaries.

“It's unfortunate it is part of living in the valley…We look around, we see all the large mountains, there's no way we can stop [it]. We can mitigate when we have a known area, we try to assess whether or not there's going to be more slough or slide. And then we provide that information for people,” Roberts said.

Increases in moisture, as well as changes in temperature and frost will put stress on the area, pushing apart and cracking rocks.

“Majority of the time every year, we're listening to the tumbling of rocks, and it's almost always quite safe and far away. But there's the odd time when we have these large refrigerator-sized rocks come down, which add quite a lot of concern,” Roberts said.

“So if we have people living close by, or a main artery, we want to make sure that we've assessed it. And then we're because it's a provincial jurisdiction with forestry and the Ministry of Transport, they then need to work together on what they plan to do moving forward.”

Work is underway removing rock and patching the road where it was damaged by rockfall.

Some repairs have been completed in the area, reducing the number of homes without power from 114 to 71 on Tuesday morning.

“It's still significant, still live in a rural area where people store away their food throughout winter and this in as they collected during the summer and growing season. So it could be a substantial loss of people's food for winter,” Roberts added.

Residents are vocal in their concerts about the major highway being cut off, as it limits many travels throughout the Similakameen area.

“It's work, it's access to goods and as we've seen it, it's now taking somebody that would have drove from Princeton to here, it's now a three-hour drive.”

Emergency Support Services have been set up in Princeton and are available by phone and online.

Residents on Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for Emergency Support Services (ESS)

If your property is on Evacuation Alert or Order, of if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuees can self-register online through Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

The announcement of reopening will be made on DriveBC and updated on Castanet.