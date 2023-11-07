Penticton RCMP not displeased with this quarter's crime trends

Photo: City of Penticton/file photo S/Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck at a City of Penticton council meeting.

Crime trends in Penticton year over year seem to show policing efforts are working, according to a third-quarter statistics update presented by RCMP to city council Tuesday.

S/Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, acting Penticton detachment commander, attended the meeting with incoming detachment commander Inspector Beth McAndie.

Overall calls for service are roughly steady, down two per cent with 4,780 in the period of July through September 2022 and 4,688 this year.

The overall per cent change year-to-date so far is a two per cent growth. Vatamaniuck called that level of change "unremarkable."

Photo: RCMP

Total criminal code files, meaning those that meet the standard of being forwarded by police to the Crown for prosecution, were down five per cent for this quarter year-over-year from 1,902 to 1,800, a win in Vatamaniuck's eyes.

"Our priority at the detachment continues to be crime reduction, where we identify and manage prolific offenders through enhanced enforcement in partnership with community agencies including Crown, probation [officers], our mental health service providers," Vatamaniuck explained.

"We also focus on family and sexual violence and we focus on education and awareness, community support and try to provide a wraparound approach for harm reduction."

Getting into specific crime specifics, Vatamaniuck noted an increase in reported incidents of sexual assault and uttering threats of 19 per cent in each case, year-to-date.

"We have created an education campaign to our youth in the community to really inform them what constitutes boundaries for sexual touching and for those type of occurrences, it can happen in relationship or [within] friendships even, and that's generated some files, especially amongst the youth," Vatamaniuck explained.

"So it's driven up our statistical dynamic."

Violent crime is also up 19 per cent year-to-date, which Vatamaniuck chalks up, in part, to increased conflict with loss prevention officers and shoplifters.

He also noted that break-and-enter incidents are up, but noted that in 60 per cent of those cases nothing was stolen and it was a case of squatting and, in 40 per cent of the cases, doors were left unlocked.

“So I think we can we could really curtail some of those numbers if we can get some education out there for people to lock your doors. If when you're not especially when you're not home,” Vatamaniuck said.

But overall, Vatamaniuck is pleased with the trends.

"I think it's important to pay attention here is at the top of the top 10 calls for service very few are criminal in nature," he said.

Photo: RCMP

Vatamaniuck further broke down the number two call for service, "check wellbeing," by explaining many of those calls come from family or friends concerned for another person's mental health, or from out-of-town family members checking on senior residents who can't be reached by phone, or families in custody battles checking on kids.

"And about 30 per cent of [the rest of the calls] are from the public regarding people that are passed out or intoxicated or appear to be overdosing," Vatamaniuck said.

Council thanked Vatamaniuck for his presentation, and Mayor Julius Bloomfield took a moment to welcome Inspector McAndie to the community.