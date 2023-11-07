Penticton nuisance property gets no extension for cleanup

Photo: City of Penticton 1438 Government Street in Penticton, previously declared a nuisance home by city council.

Penticton city council decided unanimously that a longtime nuisance property needs to be cleaned up on schedule, denying a request for an extension.

At Tuesday's meeting, council agreed that allowing the stewards of 1438 Government Street to breach their previously-ordered Nov. 17 deadline to get the eyesore property back up to standards would be setting a poor precedent.

The property has degraded over the years since its owner's death and transfer to the Wynford Group for stewardship. There has been a growing amount of graffiti, a tree has fallen into the house, and the yard is filled with garbage and neglected accessory structures and a vehicle.

Such conditions are, in the eyes of city staff, unsafe for the neighbourhood, and for any emergency crews who may be called to the property, in part because such locations have a tendency to attract transient living.

An estate administrator, Susan Garnier, spoke on behalf of the Wynford Group at council's meeting, explaining the property has an as-is sale agreement pending that is expected to close on Nov. 30.

The group asked for an extension until February to remediate the property, but city staff were concerned. If the sale goes through new owners decide to demolish, that could be done relatively quickly, but if not, the process could stretch on.

"It will be up to the new purchaser to move ahead, and they may want to keep the building, which I seriously doubt because that's probably a good duplex style lot. But again, we have no idea," said Ken Kunka, building and permitting manager.

"So this could prolong for months into the new yea, if the developer was not putting this as a priority."

Council shared the concern.

"This is unfortunate timing and I don't think anyone will deny that, but at the end of the day the reason we have these bylaws is to protect neighbourhoods and communities," Coun. Campbell Watt said.

"To not move forward with this, I think is unfair to those who are immediately impacted right now because of this property."

Council unanimously voted to continue with the Nov. 17 deadline, after which time city staff will do remediation work themselves, with the cost added to the property's tax roll.