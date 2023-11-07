Straight outta Compton, straight into Penticton for rapper Ice Cube

Photo: SOEC

Legendary rapper Ice Cube is coming "Straight Into Canada" and will perform at Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre on Feb. 21.

The 'Straight Outta Compton' hip hop star is one of the most influential rappers of all time.

The award-winning musician, actor, director, and producer, is also a civil rights leader and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league.

As a solo recording artist, Ice Cube has sold more than 10 million albums. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.



He was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 and produced the Friday, Ride Along, Barbershop and Are we There Yet? franchises.



He's also had star turns in the films Boyz N The Hood, Three Kings and xXx: State Of The Union.



More recently, Ice Cube released his first solo album in eight years, Everythang’s Corrupt.

He will perform with guest DJ Kav.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.



Prices are $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, and $109.50 plus fees.