Highway 97 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday around the Summerland slide area

Photo: Tahea Mack A rockslide blocked Highway 97 north of Summerland in late August 2023.

Highway 97 will be closed to all traffic for two hours Tuesday while crews continue blasting and rock removal from the slide site north of Summerland.

In a news release late Monday the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says for the safety of motorists and crews, the highway will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"Additional blasting will be carried out this month and information about further closures will be provided closer to the dates," the news release states.

"Closures will be scheduled to cause as little disruption as possible. For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours."

The highway is expected to continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter months.

Contractors will carry out regular maintenance to ensure the lanes remain open and safe for the travelling public.

"Although drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97, detours around the slide area on Trout Main and the 201 Forest Service Roads will be maintained and remain open until further notice. If using the detour routes, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel."