Penticton Vees hosting special 'Veterans Night' on Remembrance Day

Photo: Jack Murray

The Penticton Vees are hosting “Veterans Night” as part of Remembrance Day weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, puck drop will be at 6 p.m., facing off against the Trail Smoke Eaters.



Admission is free for veterans, along with active service members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Family members of veterans and active service members will be given a special ticket offer of $10.

Local youth under 19 are free, courtesy of an ongoing donation from Peters’ Brothers Construction.

The game will see a pre-game Remembrance Day ceremony, featuring the 788 Dragoon Royal Canadian Army Cadets Corps and the 259 Panther Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron Marching on the Flags.

Cadets will be on hand passing out poppies by donation on the concourse.

For more information and tickets click here.

