Going out green: Summerland councillor pushing for environmentally-friendly options after death

A Summerland councillor hopes to find local support for greener choices at the end of life.

At Tuesday's regular meeting, Coun. Adrienne Betts is expected to present a motion that would see council formally support amendments to provincial legislation to allow for alkaline hydrolysis, sometimes colloquially known as "aquamation," as a legal alternative to burial or cremation after death.

Alkaline hydrolysis, according to its proponents, is far easier on the environment than traditional cremation, which emits a lot of carbon.

The process uses water, an alkali, and warm temperatures to dissolve body tissues, according to Canadian specialists Eirene Cremations, and mimics and accelerates the natural process of organic material breakdown, without burning fossil fuels or using chemical embalming fluids.

Remaining bones are then reduced to a kind of ash, and given to family members. The liquid remainder is sterilized, which, proponents claim, is safe to dispose of through the municipal water system.

It is legal in several provinces in Canada including Saskatchewan and Quebec, though not B.C.

Coun. Betts hopes her fellow Summerland elected officials will throw their weight behind a movement to push the provincial government to change its laws.

Betts also wants staff to research potential dedicated areas in Summerland cemeteries for so-called "green burials," which see bodies wrapped in biodegradable material and placed into the ground directly, forgoing embalming and caskets, with the goal of being low-impact on the environment.

Such green burial plots exist in Penticton, though not Summerland.

"In approaching this motion, I am asking council to look at human impacts on the environment all the way up to, and including, our end-of-life or 'disposition' practices. Not debating our cultural or religious traditions, but instead looking at providing a legislative framework for private industry to be able to innovate and evolve end-of-life services, specifically with an eye upon more environmentally friendly options," Betts said.

"Additionally, to align our practices with those of our closest neighbour Penticton."

Council will discuss the matter on Tuesday evening.