Water service disruption coming to Faulder Thursday

Routine inspection and cleaning of the water storage reservoir in Faulder will take place this week, resulting in a potential change in water quality and a brief loss of water service for some properties.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will undertake the work, and advise residents to consider an alternate source of water or boiling their water on that day.

Water service will be off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the following addresses:

Princeton-Summerland Rd. - 8000, 8008, 8025

Mountain View Rd. - 100, 147, 197,180, 200.

The remainder of the Faulder system should retain service, but the RDOS does "encourage all residents to conserve water during this time."

All customers may notice elevated levels of chlorine, and all business operators and public facilities operators have the responsibility to notify their customers.

