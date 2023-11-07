Penticton city staff looking towards future of Okanagan Lake Marina provincial lease

Photo: Penticton Yacht Club

City of Penticton staff want to get a head start on the process of renewing the municipality's provincial lease at Okanagan Lake Marina.

In a report that will be presented to council on Tuesday, staff outline that the current 30-year agreement to operate facilities at the location, which currently houses the Penticton Yacht Club, will expire in 2026.

Currently the annual provincial lease fee is $41,137.95 which the Penticton Yacht Club pay through their sub-lease terms.

The city will need to pay a $500 application fee to the province to initiate discussion of a new overall lease.

While the yacht club has expressed its intent to continue its sub-lease for at least the next two years, as per a baked-in renewal clause, city staff note that beginning in 2025, a new process for a long-term tenant at the location will likely begin, which the yacht club can choose to participate in.

Given all of the moving pieces, city staff believe the time is right to start the process with the province, to get ducks in a row nice and early.

"As part of the lease application process, the province will undertake the review of the impacts of the marina with their ecosystems and engineering staff. The province will be consulting with and obtaining approvals from various impacted governments and parties, including the Penticton Indian Band," reads the staff report.

"Staff are recommending that this process with the province commence now considering the expected lengthy timeframe for the process to be undertaken."

Council will discuss the matter and decide whether to begin the application process.