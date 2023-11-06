2024 Penticton dog licenses now available

Photo: FIle photo

The City of Penticton is reminding residents with furry friends that dog licenses for 2024 are now available.

Dogs require a yearly license, which range from $33.50 for those that are spayed or neutered to $67 for those that are not.

Renewal can be done online, or in person at city hall or at the city's animal shelter located at 2330 Dartmouth Drive.

New licenses must be obtained in person. If using the animal shelter, call ahead to ensure staff are onsite when you arrive.

Residents are also asked to provide an email to help animal control services go paperless.

