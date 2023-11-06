Stewards of Penticton nuisance home asking for more time to clean up

Photo: City of Penticton 1438 Government Street in Penticton, previously declared a nuisance home by city council.

Stewards of a derelict and neglected home in Penticton requesting more time from city council to deal with the problem, hoping to sell the property as-is and let the new owners deal with it.

In early October, council agreed unanimously that 1438 Government Street needs to be cleaned up, as it has become a nuisance. They gave the trustees of the home, who had taken over after its owner died without transferring the title, until Nov. 17 to get the property in order.

The property has degraded over the years since its owner's death, with a growing amount of graffiti. A tree has fallen into the house, and the yard is filled with garbage and neglected accessory structures and a vehicle.

Such conditions are, in the eyes of city staff, unsafe for the neighbourhood, and for any emergency crews who may be called to the property, in part because such locations have a tendency to attract transient living.

Council voted in favour to require the property stewards, the Wynford Group, to secure the single-family dwelling and three accessory buildings, remove all graffiti, remove a derelict building, remove the fallen tree and remove all debris in the yard — all by the deadline, or else the city would do it themselves and send a bill.

Now, the Wynford Group is looking for more time.

At the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 7 meeting, council will hear their request to extend the remediation deadline to Feb. 1, 2024.

The property was listed for sale on Oct. 12, in the hope it would be purchased for the land value and demolished by its new owner. That real estate listing is no longer live.

City staff recommend that council deny the deadline extension.

"The neighbours of the property and the greater community remain negatively impacted by the state of the property. In addition, if the property does change ownership in the next few months, there is no guarantee this matter will be corrected by the new owner and staff may be involved in additional works to seek compliance," reads report Ken Kunka, city manager of building and permitting, will present to council.

The report, published Friday Nov. 3, also notes that the home appears in the same state of neglect it was when council first set the deadline.

Council will then deliberate. If whatever deadline they decide on is not met, any city costs to do the cleanup will be added to the property's tax roll.