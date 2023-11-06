November full of food, fun, music and more in Penticton

Photo: SS Sicamous Society

Enjoy a month filled with good food, music and shopping in and around the South Okanagan Valley.

Rock the night away with Canadian artists The Tea Party and I Mother Earth at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Nov. 16. Said to be a night of “pure music magic,” tickets are $40 and are general admission for the show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pentictonconventioncentre.com

Enjoy two nights of a culinary journey at the Naramata Inn for the Season of Culinary: Autumn event, running Nov. 20 and 21.

The seasonal event features a “battle of the brothers” as Naramata Inn chef Jacob and his brother Matthew Deacon-Evans face off in the kitchen, a rematch that is said to be 14 years in the making.

Night one will feature a coursed tasting menu by the visiting chef with wine pairings carefully selected by the Inn’s wine director.

Night two will feature a series of small plates by chef Jacob, with cocktails and wine by the glass in what’s said to be a “laid back” evening.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit naramatainn.com

Treat your tastebuds to another night of culinary delights aboard the Penticton SS Sicamous for the Taste of Harvest event on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Pair some charcuterie treats with a drink sourced from a local brewery, cidery or distillery while enjoying live music.

The event’s focus is on “bygone days” and guests are encouraged to wear their best Roaring Twenties outfit, with access to the entire museum.

Tickets include charcuterie treats and eight tastings from local vendors.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sssicamous.ca

And get some holiday shopping done at the 45th ½ Annual Art Auction at the Penticton Art Gallery.

Having been postponed due to the summer fires in the Okanagan, the auction returns on Nov. 26 for an afternoon of snacks, drinks and art to bid on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. all free to the general public.

Not able to make it to the live event? Bid online! The auction is live online and bids are currently being accepted and will end at midnight on Nov. 25.

For more information and to view the online auction, visit pentictonartgallery.com

