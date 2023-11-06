Evacuation order issued at Highway 3 rockslide near Keremeos

Photo: Facebook

An evacuation order has been issued for two properties following a large rockslide near Keremeos Sunday night.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre issued the order at 12:30 a.m. after rocks and boulders came crashing down on Highway 3.

Affected properties are 3455 and 3491 Highway 3.

Members of the RCMP and other agencies under the direction of RCMP will be expediting this action, the RDOS said in an email.

Residents should leave the area immediately and are asked to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Those requiring immediate assistance should go to Princeton Baptist Church.

Pet owners and hobby farmers with concerns for their animals may contact Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT) at 250-809-7152.

Commercial farmers who require assistance may contact RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225.

DriveBC reports the highway remains closed in both directions between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road, 3 to 9 kilometres west of Keremeos.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Motorists are advised to detour via Highway 97 to Highway 97C to Highway 5A.