Highway 3 west of Keremeos closed in both directions after large rockslide

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.

DriveBC confirms Highway 3 is closed in both directions due to a rockslide.

The rockslide is between Hedley-Nickleplate Rd and Ashnola Rd for 5.5 km (3 to 9 km west of Keremeos).

The estimated time of opening is currently not available.

A detour in effect via Highway 3 to Highway 97 to Highway 5 then to Highway 5A.

DriveBC says the next update will be Monday Nov 6th at 1 p.m,

UPDATE: 9:13 p.m.

FortisBC says a total 1459 customer are without power in the area of Keremeos due to unstable ground conditions.

The estimated time of restoration is 12 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 8:46 p..m.

Highway 3 is reportedly closed in both directions west of Keremeos due to a large rockslide.

A motorist tells Castanet a massive rock fell onto the Highway and hit a power pole.

BC Ambulance and RCMP are the scene. At this time it is unknown if there are any injuries.

DriveBC has yet to issue a statement.

The closure is reportedly half way between Hedley and Keremeos.