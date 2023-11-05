Highway 97 closure Tuesday for blasting

Photo: Tahea Mack A rockslide blocked Highway 97 north of Summerland in late August 2023.

Highway 97 will once again be closed for a couple of hours on Tuesday, north of Summerland.

Aim Roads sent out an advisory that the route will be shut down between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 for scheduled blasting between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, as work continues at the site of the August rockslide.

The highway will be reopened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

There has been ongoing blasting in the area on-and-off for months, with a similar two hours closure back on Oct. 30. Drivers were also advised to expect intermittent delays in the same area this past weekend.

There has been ongoing work on the stretch of highway even since the rock slide came tumbling down in late August, cutting off the main route between Kelowna and Penticton.

If you need to contact AIM Roads to report road conditions or an event, you can call 24/7 at 1-866-222-4204, email aimc[email protected] or complete a service request form here. The road maintenance company posts updates to its social media accounts as well, including Facebook and Instagram.

Motorists are advised to check DriveBC for the must current road conditions and closures.