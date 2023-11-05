Penticton council to decide on free on-street downtown parking for December weekends

Photo: File photo

As is often tradition for Penticton during the holiday season, the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBIA) has asked for the city’s approval for no charge parking again this year.

Council will decided on Tuesday whether to approve free on-street parking in the downtown area for the five weekends in December 2023, which include December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

The staff report clarifies that this will only apply to on-street metered parking stalls in downtown Penticton. City parking lots and private parking lot rules remain in effect. The on street pay parking system would then resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The total financial impact for this recommendation is a loss of revenue estimated between $10k and $12k for the city.

"With the additional activities taking place downtown during the Christmas season, the addition of free parking on Fridays and Saturdays will provide an additional incentive for customers to visit downtown and shop at one of our many local businesses," the staff report reads.

Last year, council voted to suspend paid street parking downtown from December until the end of March, after the introduction of the program in 2021 faced backlash from downtown businesses.

The aim was to give locals a break during the slower winter season and encourage shopping downtown.

Points have been made by council on how the city has added specific free pick-up parking spots throughout the downtown area to help delivery drivers and shoppers pop into stores for a quick trip, and how metered parking can help turnover on the streets.

Council will discuss the complimentary on-street parking downtown for the 2023 holiday season on Tuesday.