Critteraid Animal Sanctuary pleading for owners to neuter their males cats in hopes of stopping another tough winter

Casey Richardson

"You may be the one to save a litter from being born to just die in the snow."

After an incredibly difficult winter last year full of kittens suffering in extreme cold, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is starting a new initiative to help put a stop to increasing numbers.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said they hope to work with the community to save as many kittens as possible this season.

"I believe that most owners who love their pets want to do their very best and if they knew that their Tomcat was leaving pregnant moms to have babies in freezing temperatures, well, maybe they may look at this just a little bit different," she said.

The rescue is asking owners who have un-neutered cats to please refrain from letting it outside for approximately three months.

"What we will do, if you need assistance with neutering, Neuter November is our newest program. We all have limited funds, we know that, but we have to try as I just don't know how we can go through another winter like we did last year," Huot-Stewart said.

"There is no such thing as a free cat. All cats cost money for what should be the basics of care, food vaccinations, microchips, spay and neutering so please let's work together and see if we can build a program that helps to have a better standard of care for our animals within our community."

If you're interested in more information on the Neuter November program, email [email protected]