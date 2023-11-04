Stolen Manitoba cycling team trailer recovered over a year and a half later

Photo: Myrl Stus

A trailer belonging to a visiting team of young cyclists from Manitoba which was stolen — along with all of the group’s equipment — from Penticton in the spring of 2022 has resurfaced in the South Okanagan.

At the end of March in 2022, the cycling team discovered that the hitch lock which attached the trailer to their U-Haul truck had been cut and the trailer was missing.

A total of 17 bikes were taken, along with each athlete's personalized gear, including helmets, gloves and tools. The trailer was equipped with a tracker, but the signal was lost soon after being stolen.

The incident was reported to the RCMP and shared to local cycling pages in the Okanagan, asking for everyone to keep their eyes open for any sign of the bikes or the trailer.

Four of the bikes were recovered in Summerland, after someone spotted them tossed into a bush on the side of the road. The individual reported the bikes to the RCMP, guessing that they had been stolen.

The Manitoba Cycling Association (MCA) shared the next day, on April 1, 2022, that a U-Haul truck used in the theft to haul away the trailer had been found.

Just a few empty bags and a couple of helmets were found with the truck. At this point, 13 of the group's bikes were still missing, along with the trailer and a long list of athletes' personal items as well as other MCA equipment.

This week, one Castanet reader reported locating a trailer that looked very similar to the one stolen, with much of the paint scraped off. They had found the trailer abandoned on Green Lake Road, just past the bridge in Okanagan Falls.

Penticton RCMP confirmed the trailer had been recovered by their officers.

"Unfortunately the property from within it is still outstanding, as the trailer was located empty," said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett in an emailed statement.