Penticton virtual golf lounge opens for people to play a round all year long

Casey Richardson

The onset of cooler temperatures and snow on the ground won't be stopping golfers anymore from being able to play a few rounds in the South Okanagan past their usual season.

Okanagan Virtual Golf officially opened its doors on Saturday morning, after taking over the space of a souvenir shop on Main Street.

The indoor virtual golf lounge includes three simulator bays to play golf on over 400 courses and winter scramble leagues.

Co-owner Andrew Baron said similar experiences exist in Kelowna, but Penticton was lacking a place to play for the winter.

“Golf is a spring-summer sport, where you kind of hang up the clubs for the winter and don't have anywhere to play after that. So we provide the opportunity for people to come in here and play year-round,” he added.

The team took possession in August and has been renovating non-stop to get the space ready.

Baron said they were pleasantly surprised to see how many people were coming out for the opening day and are looking forward to what's to come.

“Golf is huge in the Okanagan, and it's grown a lot more since COVID. A lot of people from ages 20 to 40 type thing, I think, have picked up the sport a lot. So we've received a lot of good feedback from the public through our social media and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, we expect it to be pretty busy.”

Any skill level can come out to play the virtual game, and those interested in improving their swing can take advantage of lessons from professionals signed on from Summerland Golf Club at the facility.

“We have a training bay in the back there that has four camera angles, so you can kind of learn the game and learn how to improve. It's a place for people of all levels for sure,” Baron added.

The virtual game works by using the launch monitor that's installed on the roof of the bay, which reads where the ball goes off a club once swung.

“So you hit it into a projector screen and it gives you a realistic replay of where the ball would go on a real course.”

The bonus is people also get to play courses from all over the world.

Baron said they’re hopeful to see the business grow and add another activity to Penticton.

“I think we just want it to be a place where people can come and play with their friends, play in competitive leagues, but also come and have fun, whether it's like a family birthday, or a party, a corporate event.”

Okanagan Virtual Golf is open from Monday to Friday at 310 Main Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on costs, to book a tee time or lesson, head to their website here.