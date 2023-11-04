Summerland museum shares a look back at a local family living in a tent house in 1906

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A photo from 1906 shows the Dale Family, who lived in this tent house before the family home was built on South Victoria.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back into early families and their tent house living.

Sharing a photo from 1906, the museum shows that with the whole family tucked up inside, they were actually quite cosy inside.

One of the museum's most popular exhibits is their tent house display, which was made from material from the house of one of the pioneer families.

"But on cold, grey days like this, I shudder to think of how cold it must have been to spend an Okanagan winter living in one," the museum said in their post.

The family portrayed in the photo is the Dale Family; including Thomas, Margaret, George, and Ruth, who is in the doorway.

"The Dales moved from Ontario to Summerland in 1906 and lived in this tent house before the family home was built on South Victoria. Sadly, George was killed in WW1 in 1918. Ruth, however, went on to become an elementary teacher in Summerland, and in 1953 won the Summerland "Good Citizen" award."

The walls of tent houses are constructed with wooden slats.

To see a tent house for yourself, visit the museum from Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.