Penticton's Yuletide market that start of holiday events throughout the Okanagan

Casey Richardson

The holiday season got off to a busy start on Friday night with hundreds of people at the Artisan’s Showcase Yuletide Market at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Featuring 168 vendors from across BC, stalls are packed with handcrafted goods for the festival’s first day, with a lineup already around the building before opening.

Frances Callaghan, the main organizer for the holiday market said this year there are a lot of new vendors here that haven’t attended before.

“There's a lot more woodworkers,” she said. “We also have a young man that does all his own silkscreening and he does all the T-shirts himself and it's all his own designs. So that's unique. That's really nice to see more of the talent and creativity coming out.”

Callaghan said she expects to see a lot more people buying local this year, with many watching their holiday spending.

“I think they're not going to the bigger corporations and I think that's why we're going to see more customers coming through the doors because they want to support local, they know that money is going back into the community.”

The hope was also to make the event as festive as possible.

“There is such a different vibe. It's not the same vibe from last year. It's just that everyone is so grateful.”

Saturday and Sunday feature a chance to visit with Santa too, who will be around from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A juggler is coming out on Saturday and a father-son duo will be performing live holiday music over the weekend.

Callaghan said she estimates between 5000 to 6000 people coming out to the market this weekend.

Admission is $3 for the day or $5 for the weekend, with food and beverages available for purchase, and the hope is to encourage buying Christmas gifts that support local small businesses and artisans.

The market will be accepting Food Bank donations of non-perishable food items as well as unwrapped toys.

The market runs Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, visit pentictonconventioncentre.com

