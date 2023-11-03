SOWINS seeing demand for services only growing as Share the Spirit of Giving campaign continues

Photo: SOWINS Share the Spirit of Giving 2022 Campaign with volunteers Terri and Kerry

An increased demand for help is only growing at the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) as the holiday season comes and women are seeking support to provide for their families.

SOWINS said that 2023 has been a busy year for their team, with more women and families experiencing or at risk of experiencing violence and abuse.

“We have seen a big increase this year for our services, particularly our counselling services,” Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS said in a press release.

“We offer a wide range of counselling options including specific services supporting children and youth and for victims who are having to navigate the criminal court process."

With growing numbers, SOWINS is also seeing many of their clients who live at or below the poverty level facing food insecurity.

“Many of our clients are living pay cheque to pay cheque and are still unable to put food on the table for their children,” Gomes added. “We offer food and grocery gift certificates to help, but many women also access breakfast and brown bag lunch programs that will cease during the holidays with kids not in school.”

SOWINS is in full swing of their largest giving campaign of the year, Share the Spirit of Giving, and asking for the community’s support to ensure the holidays are bright for their clients and children.

“Share the Spirit of Giving provides our supporters with options to give, including making a donation, sponsoring a family, or building a backpack for someone who may not have a home for the holidays,” Marni Adams, fund development advisor of SOWINS said.

“Last year we raised much needed funds, sponsored 105 families in need and handed out 50 backpacks in the community and all of this was possible because of the generous support of our community.”

Those who would like to donate can head to the SOWINS website online here or contact Adams directly at [email protected] or 250-488-1268 to learn more about the ways to help make the holidays a little brighter for women and families that need support.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.

A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.