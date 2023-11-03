Okanagan Humane Society hoping for help as demand for services for animals in need soars

Photo: OHS Cats rescued from an Osoyoos property by the Okanagan Humane Society in 2022.

The Okanagan Humane Society is seeing soaring demand for services all around the Okanagan, from Osoyoos north to Shuswap.

“We receive referrals daily from the animal shelters and other rescues across the Okanagan who are not accepting animals. This is resulting in a huge increase in calls to help lost, abandoned, and feral animals in our communities that need immediate rescue and support, especially with the cold weather setting in," explained Romany Runnalls, OHS president, in a press release issued Friday.

The organization, which is volunteer-run and relies heavily on foster families, has already seen 11 per cent more animals in 2023 than all of 2022.

And 2022 was already a record year, rescuing 1,500 kittens, cats, dogs, puppies, and even some bunnies and chickens.

“Pet overpopulation is a real concern in the Okanagan. We still see huge colonies of cats in some rural and urban centers, and even more disturbing are the litters of kittens or pups, and adult dogs being found suspiciously, stray or abandoned, in remote areas,” says Runnalls.

“We are the only organization working 365 days per year consistently, rescuing Okanagan community animals through our network of volunteers and veterinary partners, to ensure animal populations are being managed and stop the breeding. Animals suffering outside on their own are rescued by working directly with residents reporting them. They are immediately brought into our partner veterinary clinics, where they are vet checked, vaccinated, dewormed, fixed, given permanent identification, then fostered or reunited, and adopted.”

The group is kept busy by constant calls. Just this week, a call came in for help with over 75 cats and kittens, 22 dogs and two horses from one property.

And last year, the organization saved 52 cats and kittens in a four-month long volunteer run rescue mission on a farm in Osoyoos.

All the cats and kittens received the necessary medical attention, and all were spayed or neutered and found a new home. The cost of that rescue was more than $30,000, and it was just one of 503 rescue requests the organization, which does not receive any government funding, received in 2022.

“Our limitations are funding and foster homes, as long as we have both of these, we can keep saving animals in our communities every day,” states Runnalls.

OHS is now in full swing for their fall fundraising campaign called Angels for Animals, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

"The Berbeewalsh Foundation has stepped up to match up to $25,000 in donations for the second year in a row so your donation today will be matched to save twice the lives," says Marni Adams, fund development advisor.

To learn more about OHS or to donate today, click here.