Former Downtown Penticton Association executive director escapes fraud charges

Photo: File photo Kerri Milton, former Downtown Penticton Association executive director

The public may never know exactly what happened with alleged fraud at the Downtown Penticton Association in 2014, since its former executive director has been let off the hook by Crown prosecutors and information regarding that decision is protected.

Kerri Milton was accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents, after the DPA — since rebranded as the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association — found "irregularities" in financial statements and involved RCMP.

Milton left her job in 2016, around the same time financial irregularities stopped.

Police and prosecutors moved forward with charges in June 2020, following an extensive investigation. Milton pleaded not guilty.

Trial was delayed, and then in October 2023, the Crown formally stayed charges, meaning prosecution will no longer go forward.

"Crown Counsel stayed the charges after being advised by BC Corrections that Ms. Milton has successfully completed an Alternative Measures program," explained Crown communications counsel Dan McLaughlin via email, explaining that further details of such a program are protected from publication without a court order.

"Accordingly, no further information regarding the details of the agreement will be released by the BC Prosecution Service."

McLaughlin referred to section 717(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, which details that alternative measures programs are "typically used for less serious offences, such as minor property crimes or minor drug offences, and for first-time or low-level offenders."