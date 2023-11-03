Penticton researchers working on ways to make local communities more dementia-friendly

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A pilot project based out of Penticton is working to find solutions to make local communities more "dementia-friendly."

The Medical Arts Health Research Group team in Penticton has been working on "Memory Cafés," with the aim of creating a safe and supportive place for people with dementia and those who love them and care for them.

The goal is community events designed to "uplift, educate and support," the organization says.

"Our Memory Cafes offer intergenerational experiences, live music, amazing local food, indigenous wisdom, storytelling, improv, game playing, [and more]," they explain.

"We are trying to address the isolation, depression, caregiver burnout and fatigue often associated with dementia."

Their next Memory Café event will be in Cawston at Row Fourteen Restaurant on Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live music, food and storytelling.

Christine Thelker, who has been honoured by Demential Alliance International and is a longtime advocate for dementia awareness and research, will be in attendance and sharing her experiences.

All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Barb at 250-499-7755 or [email protected]