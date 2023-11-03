Annual Penticton Rotary Christmas cash-prize draw is back

Photo: Contributed

It's never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, and with Halloween in the rearview mirror, now is the time to have your chance to win major cash when December rolls around.

The annual Penticton Rotary 24 Days of Christmas Raffle is back, and tickets are now on sale.

Prize draws for ticket holders will take place every day from Dec. 1 to 24.

Daily draws are for $100, with a special $500 draw each Saturday during that period and a grand prize draw of $1,000 on Dec. 24 for a total of 28 chances to win, as just one ticket is eligible for all the draws.

Tickets are just $33 each, and proceeds will go to the Rotary Club's charitable work.

President of the Sunrise Rotary club, Dennis Jacobsen, said that the club is "focusing on mental health and addiction projects this year," and therefore proceeds from the raffle are being directed to Discovery House.

The goal of Discovery House is to reunite men struggling with addiction with their families through recovery programs that serve the entire South Okanagan. Funds raised from the raffle will help to support this goal.

Tickets are limited, so don't wait. Email [email protected] or call 250-493-6565. Payment can be made by e-transfer, Visa, Mastercard or cash. Only BC residents can participate.