Princeton, B.C. man's death linked to foul play, says police

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Similkameen are investigating a homicide.

In a news release, RCMP say officers responded on Oct. 28 to a report of a dead man in a rural area near Princeton, B.C.

The death was “suspicious in nature” and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in.

Investigators say the deceased man, Joshua James Bronk, of the Princeton area, was the victim of foul play.

“Investigators believe that Mr. Bronk’s death was an isolated event and that no public threat exists” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of Southeast District major crimes.

Police are appealing to the public that may have dash camera, trail camera or any other video, from the area between the Princeton Brown Bridge and the community of Coalmont for the time period of Oct. 20 at 7 a.m., to Oct. 28 at noon, or if anyone had communication or dealings with Joshua Bronk during this time frame.

Those with information are asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.