Highway 97 to close intermittently for four days north of Summerland

Photo: Aim Roads

Drivers should expect random delays on Highway 97 north of Summerland for the next four days.

Aim Roads advises that work on the rockslide site between Callan and North Beach roads will require intermittent 20-minute delays through the weekend.

"We have some specialized equipment working which requires the extra closures," reads a press release from Aim Roads issued Thursday evening.

They called the special equipment their "Spiderman" of maintenance.

Check DriveBC for the latest updates on closures.