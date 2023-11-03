Penticton to host annual Curling Classic with talent from around the world

Photo: File photo

The annual Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic is fast approaching, with an exciting lineup of teams from around the globe.

Tickets are now available to catch the action at the Penticton Curling Club.

Thirty teams from an array of countries will be taking to the ice from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, providing an opportunity for Pentictonites to experience some of the best talent in the sport.

Teams include beloved Canadian teams Koe, Carruthers, Dunstone and more, facing off against teams from far and wide.

Tickets are $60 for curling club members for a full event pass, or $80 for non-members. Single-day passes can be purchased for $20 for members, or $25 for non-members.

Drop by the Penticton Curling Club at 505 Vees Drive in the SOEC complex to purchase tickets while they are available.