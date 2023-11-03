Awareness-raising 'Drum Run' coming to Penticton this weekend

Photo: Drum Run

Experience a drum circle and help make a difference this weekend in Penticton.

The Rhythm of Life Society has partnered with BC Children's Hospital Foundation for the "Drum Run Adventure Tour."

The two-month tour, led by drum-facilitator and initiative founder Lyle Povah, will stop in Penticton on Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre, from 3 to 5 p.m.

All are welcome to attend, and drums and other rhythmic instruments will be provided should attendees not have their own.

The goal of the tour is to raise awareness about BC Children's Hospital Foundation, and hopefully gather funds for its purposes.

As part of the tour, Povah is running during the day to various communities in B.C.: 25 cities on Vancouver Island, Northern BC, the Okanagan, and the Lower Mainland, then leading the drum circles at night.

All donations from his drum circles will go directly to BC Children’s Hospital.

After Penticton, Povah will head south to Osoyoos on Nov. 9 for a drum circle at the Sonora Community Centre between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the group's website.

Contributed