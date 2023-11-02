Portion of Martin Street in Penticton closed while crews repair defective electrical transformer

Photo: Google Maps

Sections of Martin Street and Fairview Road behind the Penticton Public Library have been unexpectedly closed Thursday, due to a need for "immediate electrical repairs."

The road is closed in both directions from the intersection of Winnipeg and Fairview. Crews are working on a defective electrical transformer.

Work is anticipated to be finished by 1:15 p.m.

The bike lane is on the opposite side of the repairs and remains open.

"Traffic may use the library parking lot for access to the 700 block of Martin Street. Access will be available to local traffic only during this time," reads a press release from the city.

"Anyone travelling through this area is asked to slow down, watch for signage and traffic controllers, and follow the detours."