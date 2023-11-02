Popular Summerland holiday event Light Up the Vines gearing up for 13th year

Photo: Summergate Winery

The Bottleneck Drive Association is happy to announce "Light Up the Vines" will be back for its 13th year, offering wine tastings, sparkling lights, refreshments, and music to warm up November nights.

Kicking off on Nov. 24 at the nearby Summerland Festival of Lights, Bottleneck Drive Association will have a beverage garden to enjoy while checking out festive Main Street and the iconic fireworks show.

Then, Light Up the Vines will continue over the next two weekends, with wineries in the area offering special events and the opportunity to stock up on local wine, beer, spirits, and cider for holiday entertaining and gift-giving needs.

The main Light Up the Vines program spans three evenings: November 25, December 1, and December 2, from 5 to 9 p.m., with Bottleneck Drive Association members keeping their decorated tasting rooms open and offering experiences for guests of all ages.

"We are truly impressed by the unity of the Bottleneck Drive members as they come together to make 'Light Up the Vines' one of the most popular holiday events in the Okanagan," said Christine Coletta, Haywire Winery founder and chair of the Bottleneck Drive Association.

"This year, we're excited to welcome some new members, and we have each prepared fantastic holiday experiences for all our guests. Keep an eye on the Bottleneck Drive social media channels for details about individual offerings."

The full lineup of offerings are as follows: ?