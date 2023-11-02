Popular Summerland holiday event Light Up the Vines gearing up for 13th year

The Bottleneck Drive Association is happy to announce "Light Up the Vines" will be back for its 13th year, offering wine tastings, sparkling lights, refreshments, and music to warm up November nights.
Kicking off on Nov. 24 at the nearby Summerland Festival of Lights, Bottleneck Drive Association will have a beverage garden to enjoy while checking out festive Main Street and the iconic fireworks show.
Then, Light Up the Vines will continue over the next two weekends, with wineries in the area offering special events and the opportunity to stock up on local wine, beer, spirits, and cider for holiday entertaining and gift-giving needs.
The main Light Up the Vines program spans three evenings: November 25, December 1, and December 2, from 5 to 9 p.m., with Bottleneck Drive Association members keeping their decorated tasting rooms open and offering experiences for guests of all ages.
"We are truly impressed by the unity of the Bottleneck Drive members as they come together to make 'Light Up the Vines' one of the most popular holiday events in the Okanagan," said Christine Coletta, Haywire Winery founder and chair of the Bottleneck Drive Association.
"This year, we're excited to welcome some new members, and we have each prepared fantastic holiday experiences for all our guests. Keep an eye on the Bottleneck Drive social media channels for details about individual offerings."
The full lineup of offerings are as follows: ?
- Alchemist Distiller – offering Hot Toddies & house-made crepes
- Controlled Entropy Distilling – offering mini cocktails & flights
- Detonate Brewing Company – open late with live music
- Dirty Laundry Vineyard – offering sparkling wine tastings
- Dominion Cider Co. – offering mulled cider, purchase discounts, and a lit up path to Pamplemousse Jus
- Haywire Winery – offering charcuterie & wine pairings
- Heaven’s Gate – offering food; watch social media for details
- Lightning Rock Winery – offering fire pits, apple cider, & new releases
- Lunessence Winery & Vineyard – offering a bonfire and s'mores station
- Millionaires' Row Cider – offering hot apple cider, food, and a fire
- Nomad Cider - offering hot apple cider and a bonfire
- Oak Estate Winery – offering photos with Santa, festive tree tour, holiday cocktails
- Pamplemousse Jus - offering a bonfire & music, and a lit up path to Dominion Cider
- Sage Hills Wine - offering refundable tastings with purchase
- Sleeping Giant Fruit Winery - offering mulled wine and snacks
- SummerGate Winery - offering outdoor tastings, fire torches, poutine, smores, hot chocolate, holiday photos with a giant lit up tree
- Summerland Heritage Cider – offering fire pits, tasting stations, apple cider, & grilled cheeses