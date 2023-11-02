South Okanagan man with prolific history of flouting driving restrictions given chance to clean up in community

Photo: Castanet file photo

A South Okanagan man with a prolific history of driving offences has been given a chance to clean up while out in the community, rather than spending more time in prison.

James Dean Albert, 55, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Thursday to be sentenced for multiple incidents in 2021 and 2022 where he was behind the wheel of a vehicle while prohibited by previous driving bans.

Court heard previously hat from April 2021 to late 2022, Albert was caught by police in Penticton and Summerland half a dozen times, sometimes driving a tricked-out e-bike and speeding, other times in various different cars with headlights out, lacking insurance or that were listed as of interest to police.

Each time, it became quickly clear Albert had multiple court-ordered prohibitions from driving. His rap sheet includes more than 40 convictions in the past decades, including nine for impaired driving, many resulting in suspensions or prohibitions.

Court-ordered psychiatric reports submitted Thursday ahead of sentencing revealed Albert admitted to illegal driving on many more occasions than police were aware of.

"What this indicates is that Mr. Albert was not just simply driving on the occasions on which he is found by the police, but this clearly indicates that Mr. Albert ignored completely the driving prohibitions that were in place and was driving, not just simply around but was driving on a busy highway with varying conditions throughout the year, out to Hedley and back," Crown counsel Ann Lerchs said.

Albert has a traumatic history, and problems with recidivism of substance abuse including alcohol, cocaine and methamphetamine.

He says he is on the waiting list for Discovery House Recovery Centre in Penticton upon release, and expresses a desire to get out of jail and write a book about the "dangers of drunk driving," according to Lerchs' account of the psychological report.

He is not accused of being inebriated in any of the incidents of prohibited driving that he was being sentenced for on this occasion.

"Ultimately, Mr. Albert appears to be an individual who has lived his life as though the rules do not apply to him. and spend a great deal of time in prison as a result," reads a portion of the doctor-prepared report.

It further adds the opinion that Albert will continue to pose a risk of reoffending until he deals with his substance abuse disorder and deep-seated psychological trauma.

Lerchs argued his pattern of activity warrants a stiff sentence, seeking an overall sentence of 1,080 days which, with credit for time served, would leave Albert with 582 days more in prison.

Defence lawyer Michael Patterson questioned whether more jail time would do anything other than enforce a period of sobriety, then turn him back out into the community where, without specific tailored help, he will no doubt relapse.

Patterson noted that Albert has been taking courses at Okanagan Correctional Centre and holding down a job within the facility, and acknowledges that he needs help maintaining a sober future.

He is also willing to consent to an order to undertake treatment, including medication to help with his craving for alcohol and any necessary psychiatric services.

Albert used his opportunity to speak before sentencing to assure the judge he wanted to go out into the world to do good moving forward, and that he understood he is potentially dangerous behind the wheel of a car.

"I don't think I'm a bad person, I'll say that I've made a lot of bad decisions," Albert said.

"I'm tired of making enemies. It's time now for change."

Ultimately, Judge Lynnet Jung was moved by the defence's arguments and Albert's commitment, plus the support of his family.

He was sentenced to a two-year conditional sentence to be served in the community under house arrest and, later, strict curfew conditions, among other standard reporting and behavioural conditions. That will be followed by a three-year probation period.

Throughout the whole time, he will be prohibited from driving any vehicle, anywhere in Canada, including e-bikes.

Albert will also be directed to appropriate counselling and treatment programs, and required to attend.

Judge Jung warned Albert that should any conditions be breached, he would likely find himself back in jail serving out the rest of his conditional sentence behind bars.