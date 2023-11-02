Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board votes to maintain status quo for chairs, vice chairs

Photo: RDOS Mark Pendergraft, 2024 RDOS board of directors chair.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board of directors held their annual election for chair and vice-chair on Thursday, maintaining the status quo.

Director Mark Pendergraft of rural Osoyoos was re-elected as board chair, and Spencer Coyne, mayor of Princeton, maintains his seat as vice-chair.

As for the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District board, which is comprised of the same RDOS members, the chair remains Martin Johansen, Oliver mayor, and the vice chair remains Tim Roberts, rural Keremeos director.

The RDOS board and the associated hospital board consist of elected representatives from each of the nine electoral areas, and appointed representatives from six member municipalities within the RDOS; the City of Penticton, District of Summerland, Village of Keremeos, Town of Princeton, Town of Oliver, and Town of Osoyoos.