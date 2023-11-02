Pacific Coastal adding four new weekly morning Penticton flights in the new year

Casey Richardson

Pacific Coastal Airlines has announced four additional morning flights per week between the Vancouver and Penticton airports for the winter season, welcome news to local tourism stakeholders and politicians hoping to keep the South Okanagan vibrant.

YYF Penticton has a demand for flights after Air Canada announced it would be ceasing service to and from Vancouver indefinitely as of Jan. 15.

“The South Okanagan is busy and there's a lot of residents down there who depend on those flights out of Penticton, as well as our visitors,” said Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

“As Air Canada said to us, it wasn't a capacity issue at all, the flights were full, it was just pilots and equipment. So seeing Pacific Coastal fill that void is fantastic.”

Campell Watt, Penticton city councillor, said the news is “tremendously exciting.”

“I think specifically in the winter we want, as a community, to bump our convention business and have the ability to live in Penticton but still work in Vancouver and have the attendance at the meetings as necessary. So it provides that opportunity which our community really needs,” he said.

Since the Penticton airport doesn't just serve the city, but the wider South-Okanagan Similkameen and beyond into the Interior, Walker-Matthews said its services are vital, especially if the roads get cut off, as they did during the recent Highway 97 rockslide.

The additional winter flights for Penticton will be available from Jan. 4, 2024, to April 26, 2024, in addition to their afternoon flights between the two destinations, which operate from Sunday to Friday into the Vancouver International Airport South Terminal.

“We really need that morning flight that we have been lacking for quite some time,” Walker-Matthews added.

“So I think not just having the extra flights or the flights that will be replacing some of those that are losing from Air Canada, but also having it in the morning, I think will be just tremendous for the whole area.”

The commercial airline touched down for the first time in Penticton in 2021 and has since been adding to its offerings.

“We are absolutely delighted Pacific Coastal Airlines will be offering additional flights and much-needed morning service to Vancouver,” said Thom Tischik, executive director of Travel Penticton tourism marketing.

“These additional flights will be extremely beneficial to our business community, conference delegates and for our city and regional residents to more efficiently access national and international connections out of YVR.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines is also offering a special promotion to celebrate the launch of these new morning flights. Passengers can enjoy a 15 per cent discount on bookings using the promo code: PCAPenticton.