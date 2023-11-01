Two men, including Penticton resident, arrested in 2006 historical homicide of Darren Greschuk in Saskatchewan

Photo: Legacy Memorial Darren Fredrick Greschuk, 31, died in hospital from a gunshot wound in 2006.

Two men have been arrested in the historical homicide of Darren Greschuk in July 2006 in Saskatchewan.

Albert Workman, 48, of Penticton, British Columbia, was arrested last week by RCMP in Penticton and brought back to Saskatchewan with help from RCMP Provost Unit. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Bradley Mann, 45, of Saskatoon, was arrested Monday by Saskatoon Police Service patrol officers. He is charged with manslaughter.

Greschuk, 31, was shot on July 8, 2006. Saskatoon police say that they got a call just before 4 a.m. from the victim saying that he had been shot.

He told police that he and his wife had been sleeping in their home on Avenue J South when a man with a gun entered and demanded money. His wife managed to escape and hide until police arrived.

Greschuk was taken to hospital where he died on July 23, 2006.

Workman and Mann appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday morning. They were remanded in custody until their next appearance. Mann appears next on Nov. 2 and Workman appears on Nov. 8.