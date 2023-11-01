Penticton brewery launching season of screenings of epic skiing films

Get excited about the upcoming snowy season at Slackwater Brewing's annual ski movie series kickoff this week.
On Thursday, Nov. 2, head to the brewery to join other winter-sport enthusiasts in enjoying a short film and feature movie, with all proceeds from tickets going to support the Apex Freestyle Club.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and then at 7:30 p.m., attendees will watch "23.4 Degrees," a film featuring athlete Anna Segal.
Then there will be giveaways and a quick beer break, before the feature movie "Unified" plays at 8 p.m.
"From endless deep powder & staircases of heavenly pillows, to iconic spine filled peaks, this spirited and dynamic team takes you on a lighthearted journey through the 2023 season and the shared experiences that unite them," reads a description of the film from Head Ski.
"From Japan to Austria to Canada and beyond, watch the team's season unfold, showcasing not only their remarkable skills & irreverent humour but the incredible places their skiing adventures take them."
Tickets are just $10 online here, all in support of local freestyle skiers.
Watch the teaser trailer for "Unified" below.