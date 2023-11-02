Summerland council not unanimous on pool referendum

Photo: Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative/Penticton Herald

As the watershed moment nears, Summerland’s mayor and councillors will not be voting unanimously in the pool referendum.

They’ll be among thousands who are eligible to cast a ballot Saturday to decide whether to borrow $50 million for a new aquatics and fitness centre.

Coun. Erin Trainer made it clear that she is in favour of borrowing the money.

“As a homeowner (with a mortgage), taxpayer, parent and city councillor, I voted YES,” she wrote on her Facebook page, along with a list of reasons why.

Coun. Adrienne Betts stated in an email that she is in favour of a new rec centre.

“I believe that the value in a modern recreation facility extends to all age groups and diverse users in our community,” Betts said. “Water safety skills are necessary life skills for our children. Rehabilitation programs are not only for our older seniors but our aging Baby Boomers.

“Physical and mental wellness promotes aging in place. Expecting our needs to be met by another community (Penticton or West Kelowna) is not realistic. The benefits of an accessible and modern recreation facility are incredibly important to building and maintaining a community; to attracting new families, business people and community members to choose Summerland. I believe in the value of investing in our community and our future together.”

Coun. Janet Peake will also be voting in favour.

“To support the amenities of the community with continued opportunities in recreation with an Aquatics Centre that serves double the population from when the present pool was built, we do have to make an investment,” Peake said in an email. “At a $1.75 per day, to pay for that investment is worth it to me.”

Coun. Marty Van Alphen put his viewpoint on record during the Oct. 17 council meeting.

“I just want people to know that if I’m working at the farmers’ market or I’m at the arena watching a hockey game or whatever I’m doing, you don’t need to come and ask me – because I’ll be voting no,” Van Alphen said.

During the same meeting, Coun. Doug Patan pondered whether it’s prudent to be borrowing such a large sum.

“We’re going to be asking for $50 million on (Nov. 4), and should that go through, then a month or two later we’re going to be saying to them, ‘Oh, by the way, we need another $8 million?’ I’m thinking there has to be a way we can let people know,” he said.

Patan did not respond to an email from the Herald.

Coun. Richard Barkwill, who also didn’t respond to an email from the Herald, posted to Facebook on Oct. 9 about a community pool in Prince George – one that was also built in the 1970s, but has since been replaced.

“When our new pool opened, I think it was about January 1976, I was told it was a twin to one that had recently been built in Prince George,” Barkwill’s post reads.

“… I see they decommissioned a pool in 2020 that they opened in 1970 so we have a similar pool with a similar lifespan.”

Mayor Doug Holmes didn’t say which way he’s voting, but that he’ll be in favour of whatever the outcome ends up being.

“I’ve always said I see this as more than simply a referendum on borrowing money for a new rec centre; it’s a referendum on what kind of community we want to be,” Holmes said via email. “By putting the question to a referendum, Council is proposing a future direction for the community. It’s now up to the community to decide if that’s the direction they wish to go.”

This story first appeared in the Penticton Herald and is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative