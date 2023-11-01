Voter turnout steady in contentious Summerland Recreation Centre referendum

Photo: File photo

Day two of advance voting in a contentious referendum for the proposed Summerland Recreation Centre has come and gone, seeing steady interest from the public.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, 933 voters cast their ballots, bringing the total ballots cast to date to 2,364. That equates to 66 per cent of the number of ballots cast in the last municipal election.

Voters are being asked whether they are for or against funding a brand-new recreation centre to replace the aging aquatic centre.

The matter has been divisive in the community for years.

The yes-or-no question being asked is: "Do you support the Corporation of the District of Summerland borrowing up to $50 million with interest, over a period not exceeding 30 years in order to finance the construction of a new recreation centre to be located at 8820 Jubilee Road E., by way of Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2023-016?"

General voting day is Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room.

For information including eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, and more on the Summerland Recreation Centre project, click here.